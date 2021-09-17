Shopping (SPI) Price Reaches $44.68 on Major Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Shopping has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $44.68 or 0.00093696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $41.63 million and approximately $525,789.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00071934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00119537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00178152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.02 or 0.07268994 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,552.40 or 0.99727646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.43 or 0.00837684 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,831 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

