Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Team17 Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 784.60 ($10.25).

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 780 ($10.19) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 797.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 751.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.53.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 10,000 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

