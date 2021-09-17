Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OCDO. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,481.67 ($32.42).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,769 ($23.11) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,886.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,978.87. The company has a market cap of £13.28 billion and a PE ratio of -88.89. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

In other Ocado Group news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 11,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,018 shares of company stock worth $29,911,080.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

