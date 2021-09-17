Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Increases By 148.0%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the August 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.7 days.

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

