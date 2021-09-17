Short Interest in Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Expands By 230.3%

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 230.3% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ANTH opened at $0.02 on Friday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
About Anthera Pharmaceuticals
