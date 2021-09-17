Short Interest in Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Expands By 230.3%

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 230.3% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANTH opened at $0.02 on Friday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medicines to treat serious and life threatening diseases. It offers Sollpura and blisibimod to treat diseases such as exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and Immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

