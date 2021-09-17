Short Interest in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Rises By 104.0%

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the August 15th total of 170,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $163,685.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 181,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

