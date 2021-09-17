Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Decreases By 57.1%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE AFT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,493. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

