Short Interest in Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB) Drops By 56.8%

Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

APPB opened at $0.02 on Friday. Applied Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

Applied Biosciences Company Profile

Applied BioSciences Corp. is a diversified company, which focuses on multiples areas of the medical, bioceutical, and pet health industry. Its products include a range of medical and consumer products including creams, balms, tinctures, concentrates, and edibles. The company was founded by Colin Povall and Scott Stevens on February 21, 2014 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

