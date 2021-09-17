Short Interest in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Increases By 200.0%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at about $10,473,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,335,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,234,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,699,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $5,236,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

