Short Interest in Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Increases By 332.0%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 332.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVCTF opened at $1.60 on Friday. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

