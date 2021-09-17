Short Interest in Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Increases By 332.0%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 332.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVCTF opened at $1.60 on Friday. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.
Avacta Group Company Profile
