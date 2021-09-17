Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Declines By 50.0%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOY traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.25. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 155. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.00. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $141.75 and a 12 month high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.45 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.