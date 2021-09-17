Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Grows By 95.8%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the August 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,639.0 days.

Charter Hall Group stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

