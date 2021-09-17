Short Interest in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Grows By 98.8%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the August 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CS Disco stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAW. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

