Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Decreases By 74.7%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,803. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

