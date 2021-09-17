Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Decreases By 74.7%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,803. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
