Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Rises By 79.5%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of SBMSF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. 32,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,199. Danakali has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

