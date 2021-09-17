Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Rises By 79.5%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of SBMSF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. 32,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,199. Danakali has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.
Danakali Company Profile
