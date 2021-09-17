Short Interest in DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Increases By 133.3%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRK traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 million, a P/E ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 1.29. DATATRAK International has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

