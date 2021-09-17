Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Declines By 50.4%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 473,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAST. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAST stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 145.50%.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

