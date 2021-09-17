Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Rises By 119.5%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,300 shares, an increase of 119.5% from the August 15th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ENTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the second quarter worth about $14,071,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entera Bio by 38.7% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 692,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENTX traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.75. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

