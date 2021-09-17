Short Interest in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Declines By 70.5%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 116,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ERYP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,280. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,314,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,656 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 4.98% of ERYTECH Pharma worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

