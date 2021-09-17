Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Drops By 48.6%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Kuick purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $324,097.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FAT Brands by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FAT Brands by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT remained flat at $$10.61 during trading hours on Friday. 550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,950. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.54%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

