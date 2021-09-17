Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Rises By 128.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $70,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the second quarter worth $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000.

CARZ stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $58.70. 6,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

