Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Drops By 63.6%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FYX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.04. 13,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,807. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYX. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

