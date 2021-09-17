Short Interest in International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Grows By 100.0%

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ISCO opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.76. International Stem Cell has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology.

