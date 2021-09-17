Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Expands By 330.9%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 330.9% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

IUS stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

