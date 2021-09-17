Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Rises By 133.9%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 133.9% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 62.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VGM remained flat at $$14.24 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,742. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.