Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Decreases By 50.0%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JMPLY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JMPLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $88.95 price objective on Johnson Matthey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.98.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

