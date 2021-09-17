Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Rises By 307.1%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 307.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KIROY stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.06.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $2.5531 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.