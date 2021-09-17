Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Drops By 80.0%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LDHAU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $7,590,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $4,048,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

