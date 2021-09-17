Short Interest in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) Decreases By 50.0%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ LVRAU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,471. Levere has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVRAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter worth approximately $5,976,000.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

