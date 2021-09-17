Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Drops By 64.2%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MZDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS MZDAY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,152. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

