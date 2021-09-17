Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Decreases By 52.1%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.90. 2,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,969. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a PE ratio of 221.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

In other Mexco Energy news, Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $42,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth L. Clayton sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $48,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,956 shares of company stock valued at $152,745. 52.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.