Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Declines By 50.5%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Moving iMage Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.92. 712,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,007. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

