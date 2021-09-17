Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Declines By 50.5%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Moving iMage Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.92. 712,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,007. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $27.31.
About Moving iMage Technologies
