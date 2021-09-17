Short Interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Decreases By 71.7%

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the August 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Orphazyme A/S stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 721,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,866. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. Orphazyme A/S has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ORPH. Cowen lowered Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orphazyme A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.