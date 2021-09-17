Short Interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Decreases By 71.7%

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the August 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Orphazyme A/S stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 721,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,866. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. Orphazyme A/S has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 4.70.
Several research firms have issued reports on ORPH. Cowen lowered Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orphazyme A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.
About Orphazyme A/S
Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.
