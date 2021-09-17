Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Increases By 92.2%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,454,200 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the August 15th total of 4,918,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,738,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06.
Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile
