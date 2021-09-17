Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Increases By 92.2%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,454,200 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the August 15th total of 4,918,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,738,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

