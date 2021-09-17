Short Interest in Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Drops By 58.1%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

OTCMKTS PMCUF traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. 450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001. Pro Medicus has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

