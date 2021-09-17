Short Interest in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Drops By 77.0%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the August 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of PUYI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 17,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Puyi has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

