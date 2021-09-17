Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Drops By 57.4%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the August 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RDEIY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,267. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.6082 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDEIY shares. Societe Generale cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

