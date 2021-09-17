Short Interest in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Grows By 238.5%

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,300 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the August 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPOK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,762. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.27. Spok has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Spok by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 238.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the second quarter worth $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Spok during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the second quarter worth $113,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

