Short Interest in Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Declines By 66.7%

Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TTCNF opened at $3.08 on Friday. Telit Communications has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.
Telit Communications Company Profile
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.