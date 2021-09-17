Short Interest in Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Declines By 66.7%

Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TTCNF opened at $3.08 on Friday. Telit Communications has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Telit Communications Company Profile

Telit Communications Plc develops, markets and sells cellular, Global Navigation Satellite System. The firm’s products and services are sold directly and indirectly, through a network of distributors, solution providers, engineering/design firms, device manufacturers and system integrators. It operates through the following business segments: IoT Products and Cloud & Connectivity Services.

