Short Interest in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Rises By 184.2%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 184.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $24,110,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $15,075,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 55.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 510,045 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 0.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,205,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 119,500 shares during the period.

ATVCU remained flat at $$9.91 on Friday. 5,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,077. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

