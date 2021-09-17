Short Interest in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Drops By 55.3%

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the August 15th total of 187,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth about $3,854,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth about $697,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 7,186.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 70.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

ULH opened at $20.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $545.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $422.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

