Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Increases By 270.7%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, a growth of 270.7% from the August 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $153,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $93.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02.

