Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Declines By 74.3%

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the August 15th total of 9,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,579,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

