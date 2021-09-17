Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Declines By 71.8%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the August 15th total of 496,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 109.37% and a negative net margin of 1,502.43%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
