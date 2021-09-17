Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Declines By 71.8%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the August 15th total of 496,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBIO stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 109.37% and a negative net margin of 1,502.43%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.