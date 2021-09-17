Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Down 13.5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT)’s stock price traded down 13.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.11. 641,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 515% from the average session volume of 104,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.77 million and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

