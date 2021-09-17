Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PHPPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS PHPPY opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Signify has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

