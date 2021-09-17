SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Short Interest Update

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth about $13,499,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth about $9,700,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth about $9,700,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth about $7,077,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth about $6,255,000.

Shares of SBEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

