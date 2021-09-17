Simon G. Kukes Acquires 100,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,527.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.08. PEDEVCO Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the second quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.