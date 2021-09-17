Simon Litherland Sells 1,063 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Simon Litherland acquired 14 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of GBX 140 ($1.83).

On Friday, July 16th, Simon Litherland purchased 14 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 968 ($12.65) per share, for a total transaction of £135.52 ($177.06).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 972.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 921.48. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 975.71 ($12.75).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

