SingularityDAO Market Capitalization Tops $90.15 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $90.15 million and $10.03 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.96 or 0.00008320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00133897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00045463 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, "Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. "

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

